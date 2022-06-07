G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $30.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $688.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, G-III Apparel expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million for the fiscal second quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.24 billion.

