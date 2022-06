The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the counting of disputed mail-in ballots, but too late to affect the Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. In an unsigned order, the High Court ordered counties to count mail-in ballots that lacked a handwritten date. The order was in reference to a 2021 Lehigh County judicial election, but the controversy bled over into the Republican primary when Justice Samuel Alito issued an order blocking the counting of the contested ballots last month.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO