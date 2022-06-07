ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia one of the first states to receive money out of $10B broadband fund

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband access in four U.S. states.

It’s part of a sweeping new national initiative to provide affordable internet service to rural and low-income Americans. Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first states to benefit.

The money should bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses.

To get the money to build out their networks, service providers must offer discounts to customers and offer service at download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second.

It’s part of the $10 billion American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund program

Mary H
5d ago

And it's worth mentioning that Joe Manchin is NOT the reason it's happening. Just like keeping WVs minimum wage at the country's lowest, not even $9- he's SO far removed from the reality in his own home state. He's from old money, he hasn't a CLUE how very difficult it is to pay your bills, feed your kids, get a loan, have anything decent, on less than $300 a week after taxes, fica, SS, gas, etc. Manchin needs to GO. He's been in there way too long, doing more harm than good.

Guest
5d ago

asking for a friend, how much is going to end up in the pockets of the G r e A T leaders of our state?!?!

Jason Armentrout
5d ago

Thankful to President Biden and contributing states such as New York and California for providing the money for programs like these.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

