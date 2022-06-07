ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Driver involved in I-85 pursuit found dead in Lake Hartwell

By Joshua Kuhn
 5 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are asking for help following the discovery of a body in Lake Hartwell.

Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph.

The car, a 2014 Dodge Charger, was registered to a woman from Greenwood, S.C.

In the pursuit, the vehicle struck another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell at the South Carolina/Georgia state line before hitting the bridge guardrail.

Deputies say the driver then got out of the car and jumped into Lake Hartwell from the bridge.

Franklin Co. deputies saw the man attempting to swim in the water and threw a rope in an attempt to rescue him. He was last seen going beneath the bridge.

His body was found around 2:00 a.m. in 26-foot-deep water.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says they have made a tentative identification of the man, however, he had two different photo identifications with two different names on him.

Coroner’s Office officials hope that some tattoos will be able to fully identify the man, along with a digital fingerprint scanner provided by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies have not yet been able to locate the registered owner of the Charger.

