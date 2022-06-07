ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Target Stock Tumbles On Plans To Cut Prices, Shift Excess Inventory As Inflation Bites Spending

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQYjT_0g2w9Dl100

Target Corp. (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the retailing giant trimmed its near-term margin forecasts as it looks to shift excess inventory with deeper discounts, while boost prices on some of its other goods in order to offset surging fuel and transportation costs.

Just weeks after guiding investors to a second quarter operating margin of around 5.3%, Target said Tuesday that the figure would likely narrow to around 2% for the three months ending in July before rebounding over the second half of its fiscal year.

Target stock, in fact, fell the most in more than three decades last month after it cautioned on freight and fuel costs and their impact on near-term margins, noting the combined increase would amount to around $1 billion.

The group also said at the time it was carrying "too much inventory in several categories where the slowdown in sales was more pronounced than expected."

"Target's business continues to generate healthy increases in traffic and sales, despite sustained volatility in the macro environment, including shifting consumer buying patterns and rapidly changing operating conditions," said CEO Brian Cornell. "Since we reported our first quarter results, we have continued to monitor external conditions and have determined the necessary actions to remain nimble in the current environment."

"The additional steps we are announcing today will ensure that we deliver for our guests while driving further growth," he added. "While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we're confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond."

Target shares were marked 6.5% lower in early Tuesday trading to change hands at $149.51 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 35.4%.

Target said it will put on additional product markdowns in order to move excess inventories, while also executing "pricing actions to address the impact of unusually high transportation and fuel costs".

Target's larger rival, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, also posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings last month, as overall inventory levels rose 33.4% -- despite firmer sales -- with CEO Doug McMilon noting that it will likely need to be "worked through" in the coming quarters with roll backs on apparel prices if necessary.

As a result, Walmart said it sees fiscal 2023 earnings falling by around 1%, compared to a prior forecast of a 5% to 6% increase, with net sales rising by around 4%, a 100 basis point boost to its February estimate.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kohl’s Could See Potential Store Closures, With 10 Property Leases Set to Expire Before 2023

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s could be hit with some store closures in the not-so-distant future, according to a Tuesday report from credit rating business Morningstar. Morningstar analysts identified 10 Kohl’s properties with leases set to expire before fiscal year 2023. These properties total $328.2 million in allocated property balance. Morningstar also found that the highest concentration of lease rollover in the next decade will be in 2024, when 23 leases expire. While the analysts said they do not predict “a slew of store closures in the short term” they outlined the potential risk for certain stores in underperforming locations...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corporation#Inflation#Target Corp#Net Sales
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Costco Is Making a Big Change (and You're Not Going to Like It)

There's never been a worse time to buy gas than right now. With fuel prices slowly rising in the first half of the year and just hitting a $5 national average, it's never looked more attractive to find an alternative mode of transportation to get wherever you need to go, whether it's work, social gatherings, or just out of the house for a while.
BUSINESS
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy