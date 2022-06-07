Avalanche rally, sweep Oilers to reach Stanley Cup Final

June 7 (UPI) -- Artturi Lehkonen scored 79 seconds into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a comeback win and complete a sweep of the Edmonton Oilers to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Cale Makar totaled a goal and four assists in the 6-5 Western Conference finals victory Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Avalanche trailed 4-2 with 16:05 remaining, but scored three times down the stretch to force overtime and set up Lehkonen's last effort.

"The job is not done yet," Makar told reporters. "We are going to have to stay on top of things over the break, but if there is a group that could do it, it's this group."

The Avalanche will face the New York Rangers and defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. The Rangers lead that best-of-seven game series 2-1.

"I think our group showed some really good resiliency in that third period," Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog said. "We talked about after the second how we still hadn't played our best. ... We got some good goals and got the job done, which is a good feeling."

Oilers left wing Zach Hyman scored twice in the loss. Star center Connor McDavid logged a goal and two assists. Fellow Oilers center Leon Draisaitl totaled four assists.

Makar started the scoring with a power-play goal 3:46 into the first period Monday in Edmonton. The Avalanche held that narrow lead until 7:39 into the second period, when Hyman tied the score.

Hyman's goal was the first of three-unanswered goals for the Lightning. Centers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid also scored second-period goals for the Lightning, who carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

Defenseman Devon Toews cut into the deficit with an Avalanche score 31 seconds into the final frame. Hyman answered about three minutes later for the Lightning for a late two-score lead.

Left wing Gabriel Landeskog then started an Avalanche of Avalanche goals when he scored 8:58 into the third period. Center Nathan MacKinnon added another Avalanche goal about five minutes later, which tied the score. Winger Mikko Rantanen beat Oilers net minder Mike Smith for another goal 77 seconds later. That power-play score gave the Avalanche a one-goal lead with 5:13 remaining.

Oilers right wing Zack Kassian beat Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz for the fifth time less than two minutes later, which would force overtime.

Makar and center Darren Helm then fed Lehkonen for the series winner early on in the extra frame. Helm recovered the puck after a face off in the right circle to start the play. He passed to Makar, who rifled a shot on net.

Lehkonen redirected the initial shot, but that effort was blocked by Smith. Lehkonen then recovered the rebound in front of the net. He skated to his left and finished the play with a quick wrist shot past the goaltender's stick side.

The Lightning will host the Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Game 5 of that series will be Thursday in New York. Game 6, if necessary, will be Saturday in Tampa. A potential Game 7 would be June 14 in New York.

The Stanley Cup Final would likely start two or three days after the Eastern Conference finals finale.