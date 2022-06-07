ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's May exports, imports seen recovering as supply chains restart, Reuters poll shows

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061fA3_0g2w8B1m00

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in May as factories reopened and supply chain disruptions calmed after Shanghai began to emerge from a lockdown, while imports also likely rose, a Reuters poll showed.

The recovery adds to evidence the world's second-largest economy has begun to chart a path out of the supply-side shock that rocked world trade and global markets. However, China's trade outlook faces risks from factors such as high raw material costs, uncertainties from the Ukraine war and as recovering production overseas affects demand for Chinese goods.

Official and private surveys showed China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, with a gauge on export orders improving. read more

Exports in May likely grew 8.0% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.9% expansion in April, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 28 economists.

Major automakers ramped up production in May. Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O) reopened its factory in Shanghai on April 19 after a 22-day stoppage, but only returned to pre-lockdown production levels in late May. read more

Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown, which officially ended on June 1, snarled logistics and regional supply chains but there are signs of a turnaround.

Official data showed the average daily container throughput at the Port of Shanghai rose 7% in May from a month earlier.

"COVID disruptions to logistics, production and customs clearing seem to have started to ease since late April," said analysts at UBS, adding that South Korea's strong trade data in May likely pointed to still strong global demand. read more

A low base of comparison from a year earlier also likely contributed to the rebound in export growth, according to Zhang Yu, chief analyst of Huachuang Securities.

Imports were expected to have risen 2% year-on-year in May, the poll showed, likely driven by imports of raw materials and intermediate goods as domestic production resumed. That compared with flat growth in April.

China's trade surplus is likely to have widened to $58 billion from $51.12 billion in April.

Trade data will be released on Thursday.

Economic activity cooled sharply in April as the country grappled with the worst COVID-19 outbreak since 2020.

To stabilise the situation in a politically sensitive year, China's cabinet recently announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies, although analysts say the official GDP target of around 5.5% will be hard to achieve without easing the zero-COVID strategy.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Supply Chains#Chinese
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Ars Technica

“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions

Russian companies have been plunged into a technological crisis by Western sanctions that have created severe bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors, electrical equipment, and the hardware needed to power the nation’s data centers. Most of the world’s largest chip manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Qualcomm, have halted...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy