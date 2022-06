UNDATED – Hope is the feeling that something good could happen, and that is the sentiment Ax Church is aiming to deliver this season through their 8th Annual Hope Week. This year 18 communities were blessed through the LaSalle-based church’s 28 community service projects all in seven days. Lead Pastor Cameron Graper says whether you believe in the faith or not, he feels his church should be representative of hope in the community.

