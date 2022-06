ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A group of teenagers was arrested Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after police say they shot and injured a woman. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Oak Hollow Apartments, police say. An 18-year-old female driver was hit in the left thigh while driving after their car was shot at. The passenger took the driver’s seat and went to an area hospital.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO