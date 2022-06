SAN DIEGO (WTVO) — Five Marines, including 21-year-old Nathan Carlson, of Machesney Park, were killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday. Carlson was one of the Marines on board, according to his uncle, Winnebago County Board member Keith McDonald. The MV-22B Osprey was carrying five Marines when it went […]

