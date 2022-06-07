Report: Shareef O'Neal eligible for 2022 NBA draft, has workouts scheduled

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 18: Shareef O'Neal #24 of the LSU Tigers looks on against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 18, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott, Getty Images

LSU Tigers basketball transfer Shareef O'Neal is eligible for the 2022 NBA draft after being listed as a withdrawal from the draft pool, The Athletic reported Monday.

O'Neal originally entered the transfer portal in March but also entered the NBA draft pool. 247Sports reported in May that Texas Southern, Jackson State and Memphis were among the options if O'Neal did return to college.

The Athletic also reported that O'Neal, a 6-foot-10 forward, has workouts scheduled with NBA teams.

O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, played at UCLA his freshman season after redshirting in 2019-19 due to a heart condition which required surgery. He transferred to LSU and played 24 games in two seasons, slowed by a foot injury in 2020-21.

Last season, O'Neal played in 14 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, all of which came after the start of January.

O'Neal was originally a 4-star recruit out of Los Angeles.

The NBA Draft takes place on June 23.

