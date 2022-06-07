ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Report: Shareef O'Neal eligible for 2022 NBA draft, has workouts scheduled

By Nick Gray, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J01Ug_0g2w5O2U00
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 18: Shareef O'Neal #24 of the LSU Tigers looks on against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 18, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott, Getty Images

LSU Tigers basketball transfer Shareef O'Neal is eligible for the 2022 NBA draft after being listed as a withdrawal from the draft pool, The Athletic reported Monday.

O'Neal originally entered the transfer portal in March but also entered the NBA draft pool. 247Sports reported in May that Texas Southern, Jackson State and Memphis were among the options if O'Neal did return to college.

The Athletic also reported that O'Neal, a 6-foot-10 forward, has workouts scheduled with NBA teams.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, played at UCLA his freshman season after redshirting in 2019-19 due to a heart condition which required surgery. He transferred to LSU and played 24 games in two seasons, slowed by a foot injury in 2020-21.

Last season, O'Neal played in 14 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, all of which came after the start of January.

O'Neal was originally a 4-star recruit out of Los Angeles.

The NBA Draft takes place on June 23.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Report: Shareef O'Neal eligible for 2022 NBA draft, has workouts scheduled

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Ames, IA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers promote Greg Buckner to associate head coach

The Cavaliers are promoting assistant Greg Buckner to associate head coach of the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. As shared by Wojnarowski, Buckner played a key role in helping Cleveland become a strong defensive team last season. Buckner spent 11 years in the NBA as a player from 1998-2009....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O Neal
Person
Shareef O'neal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Florida linebacker Abram Wright commits to Rutgers football

Rutgers landed a third commitment on Sunday and a second from Florida with the verbal of linebacker Abram Wright. A three-star linebacker from Fleming Island (Fleming Island, FL), Wright held Power Five offers from Rutgers and Duke. He committed to Rutgers football on Sunday following his official visit to the Big Ten program. Wright is the definition of an under-the-radar recruit, playing for a program that doesn’t receive as much interest from Power Five programs as many of the other big-time schools in the talent-rich state. That hasn’t stopped Wright from performing well in pads or in shorts during this camp season. (Fleming...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Lsu Tigers Basketball#The Lsu Tigers#Fiserv Forum#Getty Images Lsu Tigers#Athletic#Texas Southern#Lsu
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

498K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy