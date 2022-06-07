ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park Residents Sound Off After Second Water Main Break: ‘I’m Shaking Because I’m So Mad’

By Kirsten Mitchell
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Neighbors who’ve been forced to dry out their homes twice now are going directly to their city leaders to find out how repairs are getting paid.

A water main broke twice in two weeks in St. Louis Park. Homeowners say it caused several feet of sewage to back up into their homes, costing tens of thousands of dollars to fix. Many showed up at a city hall meeting on Monday night demanding answers.

“I’m shaking because I’m so mad,” said Jennifer Snyder. “I have two young boys who haven’t been able to live in our home, we have been displaced this entire time with no water or furnace.”

There’s also the emotional loss; families lost photo albums and memorabilia that can’t be replaced.

“I had my photo albums from my parents, photo albums from my daughter, you know all her baby pictures. Yeah, that’s the tough stuff,” said Gretchen Detra.

With bills and frustration mounting, the city proposed a new financial package. Between city insurance and reimbursement, those affected by the first water main break would receive up to $100,000, or up to $120,000 if affected by both. A loan program was proposed, but was eventually cut in favor of increasing the city reimbursement funds.

“Whenever we could, we removed barriers and we addressed pain points,” said City Manager Kim Keller. “It’s not perfect, but it is a package that works to sincerely recognize the impact that’s been experienced.”

With the cause of the break still unknown, the city plans to work with a third-party consultant to investigate, and will allow homeowners in on the selection process.

There is another community meeting on Wednesday night, where residence can ask questions about the claims process. It’s at 6 p.m. at the Lenox Community Center.

CBS Minnesota

‘We Hate Our Prices Too’: St. Anthony Gas Station Shows Empathy Over Surging Prices

This story was originally published on June 9. 2022 ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s average is up to $4.72 a gallon Thursday. The national average keeps cruising closer to $5. One gas station in St. Anthony seemed to sum things up nicely with this sign below his high prices reading, “We Hate Our Gas Prices Too.” The owner of Murphy’s Service Center is Chuck Graff. With his hands tied on prices, the least he can do is help his customers smile about it. “It’s just kind of our way of letting the customer know that we feel their pain,” said Graff. Drivers told...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Find Body Inside Minneapolis Apartment; Police Make Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment south of downtown Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to the building on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 9 a.m., but they arrived to find no sign of fire. (credit: CBS) Instead, crews found a deceased man inside an apartment “believed to be in his 60s” with non-thermal injuries. Police were called, and officers soon arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Watch Out For Blue-Green Algae Blooms On Lake Hiawatha And Lake Harriet, MPRB Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A potentially harmful algae is growing in the water in Minneapolis lakes. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board issued an advisory about blue-green algae blooms for Lake Hiawatha and Lake Harriet this week. It can be harmful to kids and pets, and has been lethal in dogs. Lake Hiawatha is a popular place to walk and enjoy the outdoors in the city. But many who frequent the Minneapolis lake steer clear of the water. “We teach him to stay very far away from this water,” Nicole said. Nicole lives in the area, and warns others about blue-green algae blooms. “The people that do...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Extinguish Fire Inside Vacant Home In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down flames inside a vacant home Saturday evening in south Minneapolis. The city fire department says that firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half story home on the 2500 block of Bloomington Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. The home was vacant and boarded up. Crews found heavy fire on the front porch. After extinguishing those flames, firefighters tore off the boards from the windows and doors to attack the fire inside the home. Firefighters battled the flames while searching the home. No one was found inside. Additionally, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2022 Ramsey County Fair Canceled

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer. It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off. “The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county. Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State’s First Test-To-Treat Site Opens Friday In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz toured what will become the state’s first public test-to-treat center in Brooklyn Park. High-risk Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 at the site can receive a prescription for treatment. “From the time you walk through the door, to the test, your results, your consultation, to getting over to the Target or The Cub Foods could be less than an hour,” Walz said Thursday. The treatment offered at the Starlite Center is the antiviral pill called Paxlovid. It’s been shown to drastically reduce the chances of severe illness from COVID-19 if it’s taken within...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Community Supports Ukrainian Chalk Artist During Maple Grove Event

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – While dozens of artists lined the street for Arbor Lakes Chalkfest, Tetiana Talanova’s story behind her art might have been the most compelling. Hailing from Kyiv, Talanova and her husband Alex Maksiov have been fixtures of the Maple Grove event nearly every year of its existence. When the war began in Ukraine, Talanova was able to leave for Berlin. Maksiov, however, is still in Kyiv unable to leave. “Things happening in Ukraine are really tough for our country right now, it’s kind of broken,” Talanova said. “I was praying that it couldn’t happen, but deep inside I...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVAGE, MN
