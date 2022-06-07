New Jersey's Attorney General to expand pilot program of pairing police with mental health experts
New Jersey's Attorney General is expanding a pilot program intended to reduce use of force by police officers to Union County.
The program pairs plainclothes police officers with mental health experts and sends them on emergency calls that involve people in crisis.
The program started in Cumberland County last December.
The goal is to expand to Linden and Elizabeth, with more towns to follow.
Comments / 1