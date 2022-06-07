ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey's Attorney General to expand pilot program of pairing police with mental health experts

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
New Jersey's Attorney General is expanding a pilot program intended to reduce use of force by police officers to Union County.

The program pairs plainclothes police officers with mental health experts and sends them on emergency calls that involve people in crisis.

The program started in Cumberland County last December.

The goal is to expand to Linden and Elizabeth, with more towns to follow.

'March For Our Lives' gun control rallies held across New Jersey

Various rallies demanding gun law reforms took place across New Jersey throughout Saturday. The demonstrations were part of call around the United States to strengthen gun laws. Some 500 cities across the nation participated in the event. In New Jersey, demonstrations were held in Newark, Bergen County and Toms River.
