Des Moines, IA

$24 million Des Moines warehouse conversion proposed

By Jason Clayworth
 5 days ago
The Carpenter Paper Warehouse building, located at 106 SW 7th St., will be restored and converted into office space under a plan that goes before the Des Moines Urban Design Review Board Tuesday morning. What's happening:...

WHO 13

City-owned café on Des Moines Riverwalk closes

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building built to revitalize the space by the Des Moines River downtown is now vacant. The Hub Spot on the Principal Riverwalk officially closed to the public this week after nearly a decade of operation. The restaurant’s management posted a farewell message to Facebook two weeks before the closure. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Drive-In Theater Gets Abrupt Goodbye

Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
WATERLOO, IA
Axios

Des Moines: Your quick guide to Ironman weekend

Athletes from around the world are gathering in Des Moines on Sunday for our first-ever full Ironman triathlon. What's happening: A 2.4 mile swim in Gray's Lake starting at 5:30am. 112-mile bike ride starting west towards West Des Moines, then south to Winterset. Then it heads back north towards Des...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
Radio Iowa

Des Moines police identified woman killed near downtown

Des Moines police have released the name of the local woman who was shot and killed near downtown last night. Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to an area along the Des Moines River near the Robert Ray Asian Garden and the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge. Officers found the body of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
97X

Des Moines-Owned Racehorse Wins Belmont Stakes

An Iowa-owned racehorse has won the Belmont Stakes. The horse's name is Mo Donegal. The stallion represented Donegal Racing, which was founded in 2008 in Des Moines by Jerry and Linda Crawford. He was a favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at 5-2 odds. The race on Saturday afternoon was a mile and a half race and yielded a field of eight horses. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of the race then a strong push towards the end put him in the lead to finish first.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KCJJ

Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Body Discovered in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say a body was recovered from Rathbun Lake Monday morning and an investigation has begun. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:40 AM of an abandoned Ford pickup on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). As investigators searched the sides of the vehicle, a body...
RATHBUN, IA
