The summer slog kicks into high gear

Hot.

One, three letter word can more or less sum up the entire forecast in Acadiana for the next several days (or weeks honestly).

Highs on Tuesday are going to push into the low 90s and the heat index is going to be pushing closer to the triple digits.

There's not much of a breeze out there which means it's going to feel very sticky out there, and offer no relief from the heat.

It's going to stay dry with mostly sunny skies, and even pop-up showers will come at a premium.

The next few days look even hotter, highs will start to consistently sit in the mid 90s and the lows will be in the upper 70s.

Lows like that make it very hard to cool down, so it looks like this week will be the beginning of the summer slog.

