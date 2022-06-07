ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m excited’: Jen Beattie signs new deal at Arsenal

 5 days ago

Scotland international Jen Beattie has signed a new contract with Arsenal .

The 31-year-old defender will combine playing duties with a mentoring role with the academy and work with the commercial and partnerships teams.

Beattie, who recovered from breast cancer last year, re-joined the Gunners in 2019 having previously played for the club between 2009 and 2013.

She has won one league title, two FA Cups and two League Cups with Arsenal, scoring 30 goals in 134 appearances.

“I’ve really enjoyed the past three seasons, but I’ve still got so much to achieve as part of this club and I’m excited to extend,” Beattie told the club website.

“This is the club that gave me my first real opportunity in football. It’s close to home and it’s a special club. I really feel this is a club going in the right direction.”

Beattie played for Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City between her two spells in north London.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: “I’m very happy that Jen will be staying with us.

“Her experience and professionalism are so important for us as a squad and I know she will continue to make a key contribution both on and off the pitch.”

