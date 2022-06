TALLAHASSEE - Florida Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism Thursday about a challenge by cities and counties to a 2011 state law that threatens stiff penalties if local officials pass gun-related regulations. During arguments in the closely watched case, justices asked questions and made comments that indicated they did not agree with city and county contentions that the law is unconstitutional. "You make a very plausible kind of policy argument," Justice Carlos Muniz said at one point to Edward Guedes, an attorney for the local governments. "But it just doesn't seem like there's any sort of constitutional foundation for what you're...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO