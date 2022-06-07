ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Kate Bush? 80s Icon Sees Career Revival Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" has ushered in the revival of British singer Kate Bush and her '80s hit "Running Up That...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Myers
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Kate Bush
Person
David Gilmour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Running Up That Hill#British#Australian#Irish
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
989K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy