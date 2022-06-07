Oklahoma man faces felony charge after road rage incident involving rock caught on camera

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Edmond police officials say the road rage suspect caught on camera hurling a hand-sized rock at another driver and her children will be charged with a felony.

The encounter started at the Burger King near Covell and Kelly. That’s where police said the victim stopped in line to check her order after receiving her food.

The suspect, now identified as John Boling, allegedly became enraged that the woman stopped to check her food before exiting the drive-thru.

Boling allegedly followed her as she drove through the city, pulled up alongside her and screamed profanities at her.

A short time later, the suspect threw a large rock, shattering a windshield, an Edmond Police Department official said.

Police said no one was hurt.

Now, Boling is facing a felony charge of throwing an object at a moving vehicle.

