ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Oklahoma man faces felony charge after road rage incident involving rock caught on camera

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iLlu_0g2vzlFx00

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Edmond police officials say the road rage suspect caught on camera hurling a hand-sized rock at another driver and her children will be charged with a felony.

The encounter started at the Burger King near Covell and Kelly. That’s where police said the victim stopped in line to check her order after receiving her food.

Edmond Police say they have identified road rage suspect who threw rock at driver

The suspect, now identified as John Boling, allegedly became enraged that the woman stopped to check her food before exiting the drive-thru.

Boling allegedly followed her as she drove through the city, pulled up alongside her and screamed profanities at her.

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

A short time later, the suspect threw a large rock, shattering a windshield, an Edmond Police Department official said.

Police said no one was hurt.

Now, Boling is facing a felony charge of throwing an object at a moving vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 23

bry
5d ago

adults throwing toddler tantrums shouldn't get to keep their drivers licenses. They should probably be required to go into therapy too

Reply(2)
27
The Ronin
5d ago

do you see? even if guns are banned you won't be able to stop the violence. meaness is everywhere. we need something to bring us all together and stand as one, not divided like now.

Reply(2)
9
Warren Ballard
5d ago

I can't believe the way people react on the road these days. Even back in the 80s in Dallas, Texas. I was driving a commute on a busy weekday morning. I was in the slow lane, bumper to bumper, and could not speed up or slow down to allow an oncoming vehicle to merge, so, about two miles down the road he actually hit my vehicle on my front panel, and forced me off the road, and I barely missed going down a steep embankment into an on-ramp with lots of traffic. the guy sped away (a hit and run), and nobody stopped to see if I was alright. It could have been more serious than what it was. It turned out I only had a dented from driver's side fender, and fractured nerves!

Reply
3
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two after group of ATV riders block traffic, evade police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested two men from Oklahoma City who said they purposely came to Tulsa to ride their ATVs on city streets. The Tulsa Police Department said numerous citizens reported a large group of ATV and dirt bike riders recklessly driving and blocking intersections in east Tulsa. The group eventually went into a neighborhood near 4th and Sheridan where they rode through yards and refused to let traffic pass.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Caught On Camera#Road Rage#Violent Crime#Okc#Edmond Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Two restaurants in Piedmont burglarized on same night

PIEDMONT, Okla. — Two Piedmont restaurants were burglarized on the same night. The restaurants were also on the same street. Police strongly suspect the two are related. "First thing I see is glass everywhere. I looked up thinking maybe a light fell out but unfortunately, it was our window busted out," said Logan Sharp, owner of Sharp’s BBQ.
PIEDMONT, OK
KTEN.com

One is in the hospital after home burns down

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Anita Richardson says she and her daughter and sons were out of the house, but her husband suffered major burns and is now in the hospital. She says they lost so much more than just property. Her husband tried to rescue their pets. "We lost four...
COALGATE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Subway Restaurant Armed Robbery suspect in custody

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators from the Jasper County Sheriff’s office reveal that U.S. Marshals took a suspect in custody related to the Subway Restaurant Armed Robbery on Tuesday at 6019 N Main. Taylor L. Yahola, 24, of Oklahoma City Oklahoma.  Yahola was taken into custody on the Thursday evening without incident in Joplin, Mo. “During the initial investigation, Yahola...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy