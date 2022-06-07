Love Island viewers find it hilarious that Gemma Owen is yet to reveal who her dad is

Love Island 2022 is back in full swing and the islanders are already settling into life in the villa.

Attention soon turned to the show's youngest contestant, Gemma Owen, who has a famous father. Unlike Danny Dyer in season 4, the 19-year-old is yet to mention who he is and now Twitter is betting on how long it will take.

Gemma's dad is, of course, former football ace Michael Owen .

Gemma is the youngest contestant to enter the villa this year, having already established herself as a business owner and an international dressage rider for Great Britain and competing in the 2021 European Championships.

She told the Daily Mail that her father isn’t exactly “buzzing about me doing Love Island ”. However, he reassured her: “I’m not going to tell you what to do.”



“He’s very supportive in whatever I decide to do. He didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled, he trusts me not to do anything to embarrass him. He took it quite well,” she added.

The first episode of the hotly anticipated return saw Gemma dropping in a few subtle hints about her father. She asked her partner Liam about his history and whether he played football "at a professional level." He missed her cue and thought it was because she had previously dated a footballer.

She then later dropped in that her surname was Owen – and Twitter found it hilarious.

Gemma hadn't always had her sights set on Love Island , having told the Mail earlier this year it wasn't something she was interested in.

I watch Love Island every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment,” she said.

“I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row. But I do think it’s a great show.

“But boys aren’t on the cards right now and my dad wouldn’t be very happy at all if I came back and said ‘I’m going on Love Island ’.”

As for what changed her mind, Gemma said: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”

