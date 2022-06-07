ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KY

June 7th Weather Forecast

WBKO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButler County animal shelter emphasizes importance of pet adoption. Butler County...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

KYTC delivers traffic impact report for June 10 through June 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 10 through June 17 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65 - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures....
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

The Heat Builds This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought clouds and a little rain back to the region. Showers move out tonight in time for the start of our weekend. Saturday looks seasonably warm with partial sunshine. Then get ready for the hottest air of the year thus far to start building into the region on Sunday! Highs will climb into the lower 90s to close out the weekend Sunday. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Sunday. IF we do catch a storm late Sunday, it could be on the strong side.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hangar party to honor new area aviation heroes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Aviation Heritage Park will introduce 12 new area aviation heroes at their Hangar Party on Saturday, June 18. The party will be at the Bowling Green-Warren County Airport from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for children ages six to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown: Samantha Rasmussen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. When Samantha Rasmussen realized how many moms were struggling to find baby formula, she decided to help out. “I decided to try to make it into one big central group,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Derby Museum needs help naming new mini horse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their new adorable miniature horse. The two-year-old miniature horse was taken in by Meaningful Menagerie Animal Assisted Therapy & Rescue when he was five months old, according to the Kentucky Derby Museum.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Top-ranked Bruins end South Warren’s season in semifinal loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren’s comeback magic simply ran out on Saturday against Ballard. Less than 24 hours removed from their quarterfinal rally to victory against Henderson County on Friday, the second-ranked Spartans hit a wall against the top-ranked Bruins, 11-0 - ending their season. “We were tired....
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green FC’s Youth Academy is in full swing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green FC is staying busy in different ways. While the team gets ready to battle Elizabethtown this weekend, some future Golden Lions are prepping for the future. The club’s youth academy continues getting underway, as several kids from the area work with the team’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Summer Arts Day Camps at the Public Theater of Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Public Theater of Kentucky is offering Summer Arts Day Camps at the Phoenix Theater in downtown Bowling Green. The camp is an immersive week of theatre and mini-workshops with professionals in the Arts industry in a fun, safe, and creative environment. Three camps will be offered this summer for different age groups.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bike ride and fundraiser helps support our troops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to thank servicemen and women, a bike ride and fundraiser was held to support our soldiers. The fundraiser was held at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green, and that is also where the ride began. The Disciples of Christ alongside other partners raised...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Adaptive sports help those with physical disabilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On top of helping with Special Olympics training, the Special Populations branch of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is also doing what they call their Adaptive Sports program. The program is meant to help those with physical as well as intellectual disabilities get out and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

