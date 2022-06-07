June 7th Weather Forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought clouds and a little rain back to the region. Showers move out tonight in time for the start of our weekend. Saturday looks seasonably warm with partial sunshine. Then get ready for the hottest air of the year thus far to start building into the region on Sunday! Highs will climb into the lower 90s to close out the weekend Sunday. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Sunday. IF we do catch a storm late Sunday, it could be on the strong side.

