ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

By thinking in terms of decades instead of months, a stock's underlying business and its benefit to the world become more important than daily price fluctuations, quarterly financials, or current valuations. This long-term, buy-and-hold focus gives investors the upper hand in the market by helping them avoid interrupting the power of compounding returns.

Keeping this hold-for-life approach in mind, let's look at four companies with encouraging tailwinds that make them fantastic investments to own forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGlBj_0g2vzIr000

Image source: Getty Images.

1. The Trade Desk

Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever.

However, despite The Trade Desk's annualized five-year growth rate of 42% looking unstoppable, its share price has struggled recently, dropping over 40% this year with a brutal tech and growth stock market.

So what exactly makes The Trade Desk a promising lifelong holding?

First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate. The Trade Desk exclusively focuses on this digital niche but only accounted for $6.2 billion of the roughly $500 billion spent by advertisers -- highlighting the immense potential to grow its market share.

Second, the company plans to gain this market share thanks to the current shift to ad-supported streaming in the connected-TV industry. With Netflix set to join the many video-streaming companies offering ad-supported subscription packages, major brands and ad agencies will continue turning to The Trade Desk to get the best marketing bang for their buck.

Together, these two growth drivers act as a tailwind for investors of The Trade Desk, making it a tremendous lifelong holding with the potential to grow sales by 30% or more annually for the foreseeable future.

2. Zoom Video Communications

Despite its core Zoom meetings product becoming a verb over the last few years, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has set its sights on creating growth optionality for the long haul. Discussing Zoom's fiscal 2023 first quarter (ended April 30, 2022) earnings, CFO Kelly Steckelberg explained that its younger product lines -- such as Zoom rooms, phone, contact center, and events -- now account for more than 10% of revenue.

With sales only rising 12% and earnings per share (EPS) dropping 50% year over year for Q1, this pipeline of new products is a welcome development for shareholders hoping for a return to high growth. While this budding optionality is the leading cause of Zoom's research and development expenses doubling year over year -- it may be just what the company needs for a turnaround in its share price.

Furthermore, with Zoom's enterprise customers now accounting for more than half (52%) of revenue for the first time in its history, the opportunity exists for these large clients to continue expanding into the company's new products. This opportunity makes Zoom's net dollar expansion rate very important to watch, as its current mark of 123% highlights substantial progress in its growth optionality.

Trading at roughly 30 times free cash flow (even after backing stock-based compensation out) and with management conservatively guiding for 11% revenue growth in fiscal 2023, Zoom looks like a beautiful lifelong holding trading at a fair price.

3. DigitalOcean

While Amazon , Microsoft , and Alphabet act as the Goliaths of the broader cloud industry, DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) assumes the role of David with its Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service offerings.

At first blush, this seems like an unenviable position for any company, as DigitalOcean's $5 billion market capitalization amounts to a rounding error compared to these three juggernauts. However, DigitalOcean uses its diminutive size as a competitive advantage, offering simplified cloud solutions to start-ups and small- to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that the mega caps tend to avoid.

By focusing on this SMB niche, DigitalOcean provides relatively cheap cloud solutions to its young customers early in their growth story -- allowing it the potential to succeed alongside these upstarts. Thanks to this option-like potential from its large base of small customers, DigitalOcean's share price briefly tripled in 2021 before dropping below its original IPO price in 2022.

Recording 36% revenue and 37% non- generally accepted accounting principles ( non - GAAP ) operating earnings growth year over year in Q1 2022, the company appears to be firing on all cylinders. Furthermore, its net dollar retention grew from 107% last year to 117% in Q1, demonstrating high product expansion among its quickly developing customers.

As DigitalOcean continues to develop new products and features -- such as the upcoming launch of its serverless offering -- it looks positioned well to deepen its relationships with its most successful clients and grow right alongside them.

4. SolarEdge Technologies

With global electricity consumption expected to triple by 2050 and solar power generation expected to grow ninefold over the same time, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) has two megatrends working in its favor over the very long term.

Best yet, for investors, SolarEdge is capitalizing on this opportunity, growing sales by 36% annually over the last five years and by 62% year over year for Q1 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390pPz_0g2vzIr000

SEDG Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts .

Providing the photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, and monitoring needed for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility solar projects, SolarEdge is vital to meeting the world's rising sustainable energy needs. Thanks to its importance to the world and its leadership position in the solar industry, the company should be able to replicate the historical growth shown in the chart above.

While profitability has faced pressure due to supply chain issues and the ongoing success of its lower-margin battery operations, these problems should be temporary -- making SolarEdge an alluring lifelong holding.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Trade Desk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, SolarEdge Technologies, The Trade Desk, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Netflix, The Trade Desk, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Buy And Hold#Ipo#The Trade Desk Operating#Ttd#The Trade Desk
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
195K+
Followers
95K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy