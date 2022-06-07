Chamber Golf Outing Returns For 69th Year

William Frank LiVorio, 80 of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. William was born June 30, 1941, the son of the late Anthony and Ann (Hoyn) LiVorio. His charismatic charm and quick wit were known to instantly light up any room he walked into. William enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his sons Bo and Chase. He was an avid golfer and was known to hit the links nearly every sunny day with his friends in his later years. William was also a big supporter of the University of Pittsburgh athletics, mainly football and basketball. William is survived by his sons Bo and Chase LiVorio, his brother Robert (Betsy) LiVorio and his sister Denise (Larry) Dick. He is preceded in death by his brothers Anthony LiVorio, Thomas LiVorio and Marc LiVorio. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

