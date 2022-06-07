ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit couple missing for 11 years was last seen leaving apartment after argument

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Randall Childs and Karen Young have been missing for 11 years. The couple was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on June 7, 2011 at the Roberts III Apartments in Detroit. The family told Crime Stoppers that Childs, his roommate, Young, and some other friends were all at the...

Grandmother O.J.
5d ago

Aww! I went to school with him, and I know this family. Ironically speaking I met a guy on last Friday with the same last name and I asked did he know the family and was he related of course. I also spoke of Randall missing. My prayers are with you family.

Sunsine Quinn
5d ago

i bet they're still alive homeless somewhere and family can't recognize them smh thats what i think

