Detroit couple missing for 11 years was last seen leaving apartment after argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion and aggravated assault in Detroit. The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 6 a.m., in the 12600 block of Mettetal. Police say the suspect broke into the home, stabbed a 29-year-old victim, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He has been released from the hospital. According to the police, the suspect is described as a male, who was last seen wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO