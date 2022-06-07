Tripadvisor ranks Salt Bae's restaurant at 17,423 out of 17,493 in London

Salt Bae of viral internet fame has had his London restaurant slated as one of the worst restaurants in the capital, according to Tripadvisor.

The Nusr-Et Steakhouse opened in Knightsbridge last year but has since been inundated with bad reviews from diners – so much so it has ended up ranked number 17,423 out of 17,493 London restaurants online.

On the review website, the restaurant has an average rating of two stars out of 126 reviews that have been left by customers.

74 reviewers labelled their experience at the restaurant as “terrible”, while 10 said it was “poor” and a further 5 put it as “average”.

One recent reviewer titled their post “Shi*e”, before continuing: “The apparent speciality is the meat. Dry. Dry dry dry. Bland.

“Apparently salt bae is scrimping on salt - as well as every other type of flavour. Waste of cash. Just a social media fad. Feel bad for people who are convinced this is actual food.”

But, another customer who left a five-star review said that if you can afford it, it’s a great place to eat.

The person wrote: “This restaurant was very tasty and amazing. I know some may say this type of food is overpriced but personally if you can afford it this place is spectacular!

“I think people on here have to grow up because my experience was lovely. I cannot recommend more if you have the money and time to eat here. Thank you.”

The restaurant is owned by Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe. The internet sensation rose to viral fame for his flamboyant way of seasoning and chopping meat.

With restaurants in Dubai, New York, and Mykonos, the Turkish chef opened his London restaurant in September 2021, where it has caught the headlines a few times for the wrong reasons.

Since opening the London branch of Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the restaurant has been slammed for its ridiculously high prices – one diner was left with a £37,000 bill for their meal.

