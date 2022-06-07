ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Time to Cut Losses in PayPal?

By Jake Lerch
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

It's unpleasant to analyze losing investments. Nevertheless, it's a task every investor faces eventually.

For owners of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) , the last 12 months have been brutal. The stock is down 72% from last year's all-time high. In fact, shares are now 20% lower than they were three years ago.

So is it time for PayPal investors to cut their losses and move on? Let's look at the numbers to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pS88_0g2vy89C00

Image source: Getty Images.

Operating margins have reverted to the mean

Like many companies, PayPal got a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple stimulus checks, combined with pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, drove a surge in online shopping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b963A_0g2vy89C00

Data by YCharts .

With more consumers shopping online, PayPal's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) margin soared to an all-time high of more than 30% in early 2021. As margins rose, so did PayPal's stock price, which peaked at $310 last July.

However, over the last year, the company's margin has fallen back to earth and now stands at 20.8% -- right in line with PayPal's long-term average. And as margins have snapped back, so has PayPal's stock price.

Revenue growth has stalled

Even more concerning than PayPal's dip in margins is its flagging revenue growth. For years, its robust growth supported the stock's expensive valuation . But in its most recent quarter, revenue growth fell to 7.5%, its lowest level as a public company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MDX8_0g2vy89C00

Data by YCharts . YoY = year over year.

Analysts blame inflation for the sagging growth. It is raising costs for consumers and forcing them to cut back on discretionary spending. They also point to increasing competition from Apple Pay and Cash App, which continue to gain market share at the expense of PayPal's Venmo app.

Is it time to move on from PayPal?

There's no doubt about it: PayPal has some short-term headwinds . Analyst earnings forecasts for 2022 have been falling with consensus estimates down 17% from 90 days ago. Until PayPal beats estimates and raises guidance, it's unlikely to find a bottom.

Longer term, the company remains healthy, but it looks fairly priced with a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of one. Meanwhile, it's easy to find other stocks trading at a much deeper discount. Given how much the stock has fallen, I don't see the benefit in a long-term investor selling now, but I certainly wouldn't be adding to a position. For investors with no skin in the game, I'd suggest looking for value somewhere else.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Block, Inc., and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

