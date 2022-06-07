ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oneida Indian Nation unveils innovative new employee housing program

By The Dispatch Staff
Oneida Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oneida Indian Nation (OIN) announced its new employee housing program with The Villages at Stoney Creek, an employees-only apartment complex that will welcome residents...

www.oneidadispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oneida Dispatch

State breaks ground on $41M affordable housing development in Rome

ROME, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that construction has begun on the $41 million rehabilitation and modernization of Colonial II Apartments in the city of Rome in Oneida County. The project will preserve affordability for 74 seniors and the new highly energy-efficient design is expected to achieve net-zero...
ROME, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida County Board of Legislators recognizes COVID-19 Heroes

Utica, N.Y. — The Oneida County Board of Legislators has saluted people for their steadfast service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations for the board’s COVID-19 People Helping People recognition program were solicited from the community, and during Wednesday’s meeting legislators recognized the nominees’ impact and commitment to the needs of county residents.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Rome Pop-Up Project Makes City Pop

ROME, N.Y. — Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering with the City of Rome for a “Pop-Up” project to add temporary amenities to the Griffo Green and Willett Street corridor. The activation of the project will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 from 10 a.m....
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Casino#The Oneida Indian Nation#Oin
Oneida Dispatch

Snapshot: Oneida County History Center seeks nominations for 2022 Historical Hall of Fame

The Oneida County History Center seeks nominations for the 2022 Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards. This campaign strives to honor outstanding members of the community, past and present, for their service as leaders, pioneers, and advocates, and for their efforts in furthering the region’s industries, culture, and educational opportunities. To submit your nomination, send a nomination form and include a brief bio of the individual that describes their accomplishments and contributions to Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley. Nominations must be received in writing by Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to be considered for this year. Email: ochc@oneidacountyhistory.org Please use the subject line “HOF/LL, nominee last name” Mail: Oneida County History Center Attn: Hall of Fame Committee 1608 Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Local law enforcement react to June 6 state gun laws

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement is reacting to new gun legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 6. The ten laws were spurred after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas last month. State lawmakers considered the laws to be sweeping in their effect on gun violence in the state.
ONEIDA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police conduct underage drinking initiative in Oneida County

Oneida County, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:. Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363. Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

MacKenzie-Childs hosting first ‘Warehouse Sale’ in three years

(WSYR-TV) — The famed MacKenzie-Childs brand is hosting its first ‘Warehouse Sale’ since 2019 on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in Union Springs. “The sale inventory is a mixture of ‘as-is’ products, including overstock and quality seconds. The sale also includes furniture, rugs, seasonal products, enamelware, and more. Plus, shoppers can take an additional 20% off a total purchase at The Outlet store location in Aurora with proof of a warehouse sale receipt,” a company press release noted.
Q 105.7

10 Summertime Restaurants In Upstate New York That Deserve Way More Credit

The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Black bear spotted in Onondaga County neighborhoods

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

4 from Syracuse among NY’s biggest tax deadbeats; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for June 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 54. Cloudy, breezy, showers. 5-day forecast. POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FIERY CRASH: A police-car chase ended in a fiery crash near Oakwood Cemetery Monday evening. The car was being chased in connection with an ongoing investigation, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed Monday. There were two suspects in the car at the time, he said. (Video) (Screenshot courtesy Toni M. Horrace)
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
localsyr.com

3 restaurants fail health inspections, 2 with a critical violation: May 15-21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 15 to May 21, 2022. Three restaurants failed their inspections: Denny’s on Thompson Road, a Domino’s in Baldwinsville and Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA. Denny’s and Apex Entertainment failed with a critical violation.
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy