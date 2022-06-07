Oneida Indian Nation unveils innovative new employee housing program

The Oneida County History Center seeks nominations for the 2022 Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards. This campaign strives to honor outstanding members of the community, past and present, for their service as leaders, pioneers, and advocates, and for their efforts in furthering the region’s industries, culture, and educational opportunities. To submit your nomination, send a nomination form and include a brief bio of the individual that describes their accomplishments and contributions to Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley. Nominations must be received in writing by Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to be considered for this year. Email: ochc@oneidacountyhistory.org Please use the subject line “HOF/LL, nominee last name” Mail: Oneida County History Center Attn: Hall of Fame Committee 1608 Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO