ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of June 7-14

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBgVU_0g2vxf2100

TUESDAY

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

6-9 p.m. — Meet the Candidates, sponsored by the Livingston County Republicans, will take place June 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pontiac Elks Club. Kevin Phares, ISU Chapter President of Turning Point, USA, will be the keynote speaker. Appetizers served from 6-7:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 for students.

WEDNESDAY

June 8

FAIRBURY

8 a.m.-Noon — Farmers Market on the front patio at Fairview Haven from 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out!). Locally grown fresh produce and more.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

THURSDAY

June 9

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-10 a.m. — Jesus and Me Storytime will take place every Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for children — toddlers to age 10 — at First Baptist Church at the pavilion at 515 N. Ladd St. There will be stories and crafts.

FRIDAY

June 10

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

SATURDAY

June 11

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

MONDAY

June 13

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

TUESDAY

June 14

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Fairbury, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Forrest, IL
Livingston County, IL
Government
Pontiac, IL
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
St. Mary
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

647
Followers
827
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy