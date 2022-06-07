Oklahoma man arrested for threatening shooting at Tulsa hospital
TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Just days after the mass shooting at St. Francis’s Natalie building, a man is accused of threatening a shooting at a different Tulsa hospital over the weekend.
Witnesses say Matthew Staerkel was visiting a patient at Hillcrest hospital when he started talking loudly about needing back surgery.Tulsa community gathers to honor 4 lives lost
Police later arrested Staerkel for a terrorism hoax after he allegedly made threats, saying he was going to do what happened earlier in the week at St. Francis.
