Oklahoma man arrested for threatening shooting at Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Just days after the mass shooting at St. Francis’s Natalie building, a man is accused of threatening a shooting at a different Tulsa hospital over the weekend.

Witnesses say Matthew Staerkel was visiting a patient at Hillcrest hospital when he started talking loudly about needing back surgery.

Police later arrested Staerkel for a terrorism hoax after he allegedly made threats, saying he was going to do what happened earlier in the week at St. Francis.

