ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma man arrested for threatening shooting at Tulsa hospital

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weE3g_0g2vwTr200

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Just days after the mass shooting at St. Francis’s Natalie building, a man is accused of threatening a shooting at a different Tulsa hospital over the weekend.

Witnesses say Matthew Staerkel was visiting a patient at Hillcrest hospital when he started talking loudly about needing back surgery.

Tulsa community gathers to honor 4 lives lost

Police later arrested Staerkel for a terrorism hoax after he allegedly made threats, saying he was going to do what happened earlier in the week at St. Francis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Francis, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#St Francis#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Sports
kfdi.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy