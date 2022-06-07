Police investigating shooting outside Dollar General in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating what led up to a shooting outside a Dollar General location.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Dollar General off Wesley Chapel Road near the Interstate 20 exit.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach noticed several police cars when he arrived on the scene. Crime scene tape blocked off the side of the building.

Investigators told Gehlbach that one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting for police to confirm the victim’s condition.

