Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on Essen Ln.

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police have arrested a Denham Springs man after he killed a woman in a car crash while driving intoxicated. The state police say that troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish around 6:15 a.m. on April 16. The crash happened as 28-year-old Nicholas Carter, in a 2018 Jeep Compass, was heading west on the highway. 45-year-old Grace Chandler, in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was heading east on the highway at the same time. The investigation revealed that the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which hit the Hyundai head-on. Police say Chandler was wearing her seatbelt but died from her injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO