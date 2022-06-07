Denver City Council passes measure to expand housing affordability

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver City Council passed a plan to make housing more affordable in the city on Monday night.

Officials said the policy has been in the works for more than a year.

The policy requires new developments across Denver to ensure a certain percentage of homes built are deemed “affordable.”

The percentage and level of affordability required varies depending on the area.

According to Denver officials, the average median income in a two-person household is about $94,000.

