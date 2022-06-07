ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver City Council passes measure to expand housing affordability

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver City Council passed a plan to make housing more affordable in the city on Monday night.

Officials said the policy has been in the works for more than a year.

The policy requires new developments across Denver to ensure a certain percentage of homes built are deemed “affordable.”

The percentage and level of affordability required varies depending on the area.

Even Colorado’s middle-income earners need affordable housing help

According to Denver officials, the average median income in a two-person household is about $94,000.

Colorado health officials say over 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need COVID revaccinations

More than 1,800 adults and children in metro Denver need to be revaccinated for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control determined that the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity improperly stored and mishandled vaccines at 63 off-site clinics. Those clinics were held between February 2021 and January 2022 in Centennial, Denver, Englewood and Westminster.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

