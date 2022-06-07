Denver City Council passes measure to expand housing affordability
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver City Council passed a plan to make housing more affordable in the city on Monday night.
Officials said the policy has been in the works for more than a year.
The policy requires new developments across Denver to ensure a certain percentage of homes built are deemed “affordable.”Read full policy from city council
The percentage and level of affordability required varies depending on the area.Even Colorado’s middle-income earners need affordable housing help
According to Denver officials, the average median income in a two-person household is about $94,000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 2