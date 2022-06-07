GALLERY: K-W sends 50 students out to embark on their next chapter

THE CLASS OF 2022

Class motto: "Nothing we do changes the past — Everything we do changes the future."

Class advisors: Stacy Quam, Anna Bauer and Shannon Johnson

Class color: Pink

Class flower: Rose

Class song: "5 More Minutes" by Scotty McCreery

Board scholars (4.3 grade point average or better): Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth and Hannah Peters

High distinction (4.0 grade point average up to a 4.3): Corrie Born, Evan Brossard, Abby De Groot, Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson, Bryanna Schmidt, John Smith and Alex Vold

Honors (3.5 grade point average up to a 4.0): Leah Berg, EMma Crouse, Brigitte Delgado-Arratia, Nicolai Mork, Laden Nerison, Buck Oeltjenbruns, Stella Rechtzigel and Trevor Steberg

National Honor Society members: Leah Berg, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Arin Kyllo, Laden Nerison, Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson, Hannah Peters, John Smith and Alex Vold

Class officers: President Leah Berg, Vice President Rachel Nesseth, Treasurer Arin Kyllo

Student Council Representatives: Leah Berg, Corrie Born, Dulia Dahl, Abby De Groot, Arin Kyllo, Kayla Landry, Rachel Nesseth and Stella Rechtzigel

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School’s 32nd commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon ushered 50 students out into the world to make an impact.

Some will go on to continue their education at a trade school or college, while others will head right into the work force or take some time to think about their next steps.

A mix of all types of interests, the Class of 2022 fulfilled their years of high school focused on academics as students, musicians, thespians, athletes, and/or participated in clubs and organizations of their particular interest.

Senior Julia Dahl, who was selected a board scholar, said the K-12 experience brought not only academic learning, but also life experiences. She reflected on show and tell assignments in kindergarten, behavioral adjustments in first grade, economics in second grade, responsibilities in fourth grade, adapting to change in fifth grade, creating friendships at Eagle Bluff in sixth grade, to trying every single extracurricular available in seventh grade.

By eighth grade, Dahl said many students began to find their place, whether in choir, acting, shooting trap, judging animals in FFA or on the basketball court. In 10th grade, Dahl said her fellow classmates learned how valuable time is with family and friends, living through the pandemic.

As seniors, Dahl said her and the 49 other students had an “amazing” year of lasts together.

“Our hard work has paid off,” Dahl said. “We have all been shaped and molded by our high school experience.”

John Smith, who graduated with high distinction, shared similar thoughts in his senior reflection. He talked about the impact the last four years have had on his life, and thanked his peers for the friendships made.

Though leaving friends and staff members behind is bittersweet, board scholar Hannah Peters assured her fellow peers during her welcome address that they’ve earned the right to walk out with their “heads held high in promise of the future.”

In her farewell address, board scholar Rachel Nesseth said there have been countless memories made from the first day of class as freshmen to the last day of class as seniors.

“It’s time to blaze our own trails,” Nesseth said. “We’ve all made different decisions that will shape our life experiences. We will conquer all obstacles and we are going to do great things.”

Superintendent Bryan Boysen encouraged seniors to use their diploma as a key to unlock more success in their lives, and reminded them not to forget to dream and see the world.

The traditional ceremony included the K-W High School Band playing “Pomp and Circumstance,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” the school song and the recessional later in the ceremony.

K-W High School Chorale members sang “The Road Home” and “Song of Farewell.”

K-W School Board members Ben Bakken and Jamie Sommer presented diplomas to graduating seniors. School Board Chair Tonya Craig presented Nesseth with the School Board Award. Craig thanked Nesseth for her updates to the board and for her time and dedication.

Along with honoring students for academic honors and being National Honor Society members, junior honor marshals were recognized during the ceremony. Junior class honor marshals are students within the academic standing in the top 10% of the junior class. The six students honored were Brady Bauer, Louis Breimhurst, Sidney Majerus, Grace Nystuen, Sophia Poquette and Josi Quam.