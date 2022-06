A man from Cherokee County (Alabama) was recently offered accommodations at the Chattooga County, Georgia jail. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Walmart employees witnessed Derrick Thrift, age 46 of Gaylesville – attempt to walk out of the store with several tools and a pellet gun without paying for the items. Thrift was placed under arrest, and charged with Shoplifting prior to being booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

