More than 200 volunteers took part yesterday in United Way of Western Connecticut's annual Day of Action across greater Danbury and greater New Milford. Volunteers helped at 18 different sites for 16 nonprofit agency partners, generating more than 53-thousand dollars of volunteer. Nonprofits benefiting from the work include Ability Beyond, Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Jericho Partnership, Danbury Museum and Harrybrooke Park among others.

1 DAY AGO