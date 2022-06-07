Madison Finish Day 1 of Class “A” Girls State Golf Championship

Residents will have an opportunity to get some lemonade and help out a worthy cause on Saturday. As part of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar taking place on the campus of Dakota State University in Madison, the group will be holding four different lemonade stands on Saturday. Students participating in HOBY will help raise money for childhood cancer research with an organization called Alex’s Lemonade Stand. In Madison, the lemonade stands will be located at KJAM, Dairy Queen, the Community Center, and Sunshine Foods from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lemonade is free with free-will donations being accepted and all of the money will go toward childhood cancer research.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO