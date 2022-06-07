ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison Finish Day 1 of Class “A” Girls State Golf Championship

amazingmadison.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Girls finished the first day of the Class “A” Girls Golf Championship in 8th place as a team out of 13 teams to participate. For the individuals for Maidson, Abby Palmquist is tied with Caitlyn...

www.amazingmadison.com

amazingmadison.com

2022 South Dakota Track and Field Academic All-State Athletes Named

Earlier this week, the South Dakota Track and Field Academic All-State Athletes for 2022 were announced, and the Madison Bulldogs had 13 runners qualify. Those who receive an Academic All-State recognition as an athlete must be a senior, have participated in track and field for at least three years, have an overall GPA of 3.5 or better, and also must be nominated by their head coach.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Battle of Two of the Top Teams in the Cornbelt

In a battle between two of the best teams in the Cornbelt, no team registered a run for four-innings. Alpacas then got the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. There were two more quiet innings before Lennox brought in two more runs in the...
FLANDREAU, SD
amazingmadison.com

Cornbelt Games Impacted By Weather

In what was supposed to be another night for Cornbelt action, Mother Nature had other plans in mind. With the rain in the forecast two games were moved. Colman A’s and the Salem Cubs announced prior before the game was scheduled to start that they were going to postpone their game. That game has been postponed to June 21.
SALEM, SD
amazingmadison.com

Alex’s Lemonade Stand in Madison Saturday

Residents will have an opportunity to get some lemonade and help out a worthy cause on Saturday. As part of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar taking place on the campus of Dakota State University in Madison, the group will be holding four different lemonade stands on Saturday. Students participating in HOBY will help raise money for childhood cancer research with an organization called Alex’s Lemonade Stand. In Madison, the lemonade stands will be located at KJAM, Dairy Queen, the Community Center, and Sunshine Foods from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lemonade is free with free-will donations being accepted and all of the money will go toward childhood cancer research.
MADISON, SD

