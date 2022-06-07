ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hit musical “Ain’t Too Proud” opens tonight

By Michael Thomas
 5 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–The Wharton Center will have its opening night for the Broadway smash-hit musical “Ain`t Too Proud”, The Life and Times of The Temptations.

The musical will take you thru the journey of The Temptations and their success, which includes a time when the group was working in Detroit and of course, you’ll hear some of their famous songs.

The show will run every night from Tuesday, June 7, until Sunday, June 12. Those looking to watch the musical can find tickets online , by phone, or in-person at the box office.

Officials say this Tony award-winning musical shares the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, taking place during a time of America’s civil unrest, with some stories coming out of Detroit.

Songs to be experienced during the show include “My girl,” “Just my imagination,” “Get ready,” and “Papa was a rolling stone.”

Actor Jalen Harris who is in the musical says it’s “unforgettable,” and will show you why Billboard magazine once named them the greatest R&B group of all time.

