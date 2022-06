Upbit and other South Korean crypto exchanges are choosing to shed off LTC in hopes of staying compliant and avoiding troubles with the regulatory agencies. As of Wednesday, June 8, 2022, all five licensed South Korean crypto exchanges have ceased supporting Litecoin (LTC) on their platforms. According to an 8BTC report, the exchanges include Bithumb, Upbit, Gopax, Korbit, and Coinone. But each of the exchanges might have taken their decisions in line with the existent anti-money laundering laws and regulations in South Korea. Notably, their decision comes a few weeks after Litecoin launched the highly-anticipated Mimblewimble Extension Block (MWEB) upgrade on its network.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO