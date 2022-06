ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Showers and storms will gradually develop through the morning into the afternoon hours. Storms will move generally from west to east at 15-20 mph. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning remain the primary hazards. Storms look likely again Saturday and Sunday with development possible before 12pm on both days.

