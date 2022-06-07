Signs confirm Amazon Fresh coming to Brookfield

Badass Bagels is a local bagel shop based in Norwalk. The bagels are available to purchase through pre-order and the Farmers’ Market. The company offers a variety of bagels – including plain, everything, poppy seed, cinnamon raisin and more.
Umm....what's that and how did it get there? I was looking on Facebook the other afternoon and a post came up that made me not only do a double-take, but is still perplexing me. The picture was posted in a local Facebook group and the people in it were trying to guess what could have caused this big nest. Here's the backstory on it:
So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
The United States has sued a town and village in the Hudson Valley as well as two local fire departments. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Town and Village of Harrison, New York as well as two Harrison fire departments, the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 and Harrison Fire Department.
Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicks off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
STAMFORD — The annual Downtown Stamford Farmers Market has found a bigger home. The annual event will move from Prospect Street to Veterans Memorial Park for the Summer 2022 season, according to an announcement from the Downtown Special Services District. The first market of the summer is set for June 11 and will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Going to the grocery store has become quite the chore over the past 6 months or so. It really has become one of those things that I dread lately. They're often packed and the prices are getting to be absolutely insane. It doesn't matter if I have 5 things or 12 things on my list I'm most likely going to spend over $100 on my visit.
The nation’s second largest cable company, Charter Communications, has officially opened Connecticut’s largest corporate headquarters. At the ribbon cutting of the 914,000-square-foot complex in Stamford, Governor Ned Lamont praised Charter Communications for being a Fortune 500 company, helping to keep Connecticut attractive to young workers. "About 50,000 new...
It's cool when you find out that someone famous has the same hometown as you do, or where you just moved to. You may have been sharing the same general "living space" as someone famous and never even knew it. Your hometown hospital maybe, not only was your first encounter...
(WTNH) – It’s been a perfect storm for small businesses all over the state. Not only has it been harder and more expensive to get the products they need, but increasing gas prices are making their day-to-day operations challenging. Pool Boy Pools is wrapping up construction of a new in-ground pool. “We travel all over […]
(The Center Square) – An advanced coatings manufacturer is undertaking an expansion project in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced Element 119, which currently employs 14 people, plans to add an additional 36 workers over the next two years at its production facilities in Thomaston and Cheshire.
MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
We guarantee you’ll be hungry after you check out this recap of these food trucks around Westchester. From ice cream to grilled cheese to hot dogs to Puerto Rican fare to juicy burgers, you’ll find a little bit of everything from these local mobile eateries. You can even hire some of them for your kids’ parties or community events. Check out more below and stay connected to them on social media as their locations are constantly changing, especially with a busy summer season ahead.
MONROE, CT — Town Clerk Vida Stone reminds pet owners of the annual requirement to license their dogs, who are age six months or older, on or before June 30. It is required by Connecticut General Statute Sec.22-338. New licenses will be valid from July 1, 2022 through June...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
It's called "06880 Where Westport Meets the World" and someone there is listening to the Ethan and Lou Show. In a recent segment on I-95, Ethan and I discussed the trouble with CT beaches, specifically Como Beach in Westport, CT. After we learned a non-resident season pass costs $775, we had some choice words to say that included:
WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
