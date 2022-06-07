ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

This week on PCBW: BRSW

By News Submissions
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext up on Paulding County Business Weekly we get an education from Shelby Aschliman about Bashore, Reineck, Stoller...

Military History in Paulding County

Iden Edwin Chatterton was a Paulding County born young man who ended up coming home. Iden was born September 21, 1888 in Paulding, Ohio. The son of George Iden, born January 21, 1856 in Ohio and Nora Ethelynne (Champion), born October 2, 1863 in Hicksville, Ohio. The Champion family had moved to Antwerp and that is where George and Nora met. Nora was a very popular school teacher at Antwerp schools. In 1880, George was a law student. It is unclear if he chose that career or not, but on January 13, 1887, George and Nora were married. A son, Eugene was born February 17, 1893. After moving to Paulding, George became ill, on November 27, 1896, he had a will written and presented to probate court. The judge signed off December 8, 1896, by then, George had passed away. He was laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
ANTWERP POLICE DEPARTMENT

May 20, a resident reported to the police department that there was a water main brake at 322 E. Canal. Officer contacted the village administrator. May 20, Antwerp Police Department was notified of a loud explosion. The caller reported a large tree fell and snapped a wire and that power was out. The officer responded, spotted an electric wire down on Maple Dr. A village employee, along with AEP were contacted.
ANTWERP, OH

