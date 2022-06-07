This week on PCBW: BRSW

Iden Edwin Chatterton was a Paulding County born young man who ended up coming home. Iden was born September 21, 1888 in Paulding, Ohio. The son of George Iden, born January 21, 1856 in Ohio and Nora Ethelynne (Champion), born October 2, 1863 in Hicksville, Ohio. The Champion family had moved to Antwerp and that is where George and Nora met. Nora was a very popular school teacher at Antwerp schools. In 1880, George was a law student. It is unclear if he chose that career or not, but on January 13, 1887, George and Nora were married. A son, Eugene was born February 17, 1893. After moving to Paulding, George became ill, on November 27, 1896, he had a will written and presented to probate court. The judge signed off December 8, 1896, by then, George had passed away. He was laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery.

