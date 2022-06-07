Fox C-6 district teacher faces three child pornography charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County teacher was accused of sending inappropriate pictures to three students in the Fox C-6 School District.
The county sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Tasha Kerperian sent the pictures to three juvenile students at Ridgewood Middle School. She now faces three misdemeanor charges of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.Caught on camera: Car burglars get in shootout with St. Louis homeowner
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the pictures spread across the school and quickly made it to district officials.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0