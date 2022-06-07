ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox C-6 district teacher faces three child pornography charges

By Reggie Lee
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County teacher was accused of sending inappropriate pictures to three students in the Fox C-6 School District.

The county sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Tasha Kerperian sent the pictures to three juvenile students at Ridgewood Middle School. She now faces three misdemeanor charges of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the pictures spread across the school and quickly made it to district officials.

