Rochester, NY

Buffalo man drives to Rochester after being stabbed, apprehended by Greece police

By Panagiotis Argitis, George Gandy
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Buffalo man wanted in connection to a police chase in Orleans County was apprehended by authorities on West Ridge Road, police announced Monday.

According to officials, officers with the Greece Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect’s car around 7 p.m. at West Ridge Road Sunday.

The suspect behind the wheel was wanted in connection to a police chase in Orleans County, according to police. Officers at the scene determined the driver, and sole occupant, was attempting to drive to a nearby hospital for stab wounds to his upper body.

Once stopped by police, the man, a 60-year-old Buffalo resident, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities say the injuries did not occur in Greece.

At this time, the man is believed to have been stabbed in Buffalo and then attempted to drive himself to a Rochester area hospital.

Police did not release any further information. No charges have been filed.

Emergency crew vehicles originally blocked off West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue Sunday around 7 p.m. The roadway has since re-opened.

No official information has been released as to why the area was being investigated.

Location

