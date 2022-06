UPDATE- Karsen Trenton-Chandler Smith, age 12 was reported as a runaway yesterday in Bemidji, and has been located as of today. Smith was reported as a runaway on June 6th, 2022. When he was last seen riding his bike on 29th street and Irvine avenue in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department had been seeking help from the public with assistance to finding him.

