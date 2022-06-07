ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Double stabbing within a street of each other near West Baptist Church

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 5 days ago
(Kali9/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that two stabbings occurred Tuesday morning on State Street West and Barnett Street, which is near West Baptist Church.

Officers initially responded to State Street West and located a woman between the ages of 40-60 years old with a stab wound to the neck. While still at the scene, officers received another call of a person being stabbed on Barnett Street. Upon arrival, a man was located with a stab wound to the neck as well.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported both victims to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe the victims may know each other and that the stabbings may be connected.

JSO says there are no outstanding suspects, and the incident is of no further danger to the community.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

