Saydel (Des M0ines), ranked number 11 in the latest Class 3A poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, visits Greene County tonight in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. Coach Tom Kennedy’s team will have an opportunity to achieved what no team has been able to do so far, and that’s hang a loss on the Eagles. The Rams came close on the road on the opening night of the season, falling 3-2, after leading early by a 1-0 score. Saydel is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play while the Rams are 5-7, 3-4. Greene County has won four of its last five including all three HOIAC contests in that span.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO