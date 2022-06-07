Income shifted to low-tax states at a faster rate in 2020, IRS report finds

After several years of taking a relatively lax approach to auditing wealthy taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has evidently turned a new leaf under the Biden administration. As such, it’s stepping up enforcement, and has doubled audit rates for income categories above $100,000 over the past seven months.
THE governor of California has announced a potential inflation relief package worth over $18billion that will give car owners up to $800. Governor Gavin Newsom proposed an $18.1 billion inflation relief to help Californians combat inflation, reports KTLA5. Transportation. Most of the money would go toward $400 checks for car...
Low-income families now have another opportunity to collect the enhanced child tax credit, and they can do so without having to file taxes. According to CNN, the Biden administration has resumed efforts on the child tax credit, beginning outreach to low-income families eligible for more money. The administration is directing...
TIME is fast running out for Americans to receive a one-time $1,000 cash payout. There are only six days left for some qualifying US residents to apply for rebates and economic aid available as early as this summer, even if they did not file an income tax return. The New...
ALMOST 100 people have been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars after receiving disability benefits they were not entitled to. The fines were enforced by the inspector general’s office to low-income, disabled, and elderly people who likely have no means to pay the penalties. According to a report by...
IN less than a week, millions of Americans will get their latest round of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). On Wednesday, June 1, qualified SSI beneficiaries will get payments totaling up to $841. The SSI payment schedule is similar to that of those who started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)...
MILLIONS of Pennsylvania residents could be inching closer to $2,000 direct payments thanks to Governor Tom Wolf. In February, the Pennsylvania governor proposed a $1.7billion plan to help the state recover from the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Part of his proposal includes direct payments of...
AMERICAN Rescue Plan funds will be used to send $1,000 direct payments in the coming months. The guaranteed income plan, announced May 17, will benefit 150 households in California. The Alameda, California city council passed the proposal in a 3-2 vote. "I'm really excited that we as a council have...
As we continue to deal with record inflation, high food prices, and a never-ending battle to cancel student loan debt, many people are wondering when they will be on the shortlist for a little extra stimulus.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Right on schedule, the IRS is behind on processing millions of tax returns from 2021. That's frustrating for taxpayers waiting on their refunds, which have averaged over $3,000 this year....
SOCIAL Security recipients could be in line for a $200 monthly benefit boost if a new piece of legislation becomes law. The Social Security Expansion Act would include a tax on high earners to expand Social Security benefits and extend the program's lifespan. The bill was proposed by a group...
If you are still waiting on your tax refund, you’re not alone. The IRS is backed up an 9.6 million returns are still waiting to be processed. Simple mistakes happen, but it can delay your return. Some of the most common errors are related to the Recovery Rebate or child tax credit because there were major changes to them in 2021. Find more information here.
You’ve done what you can to cut back your spending. You brew coffee at home, you don’t walk into Target and you refuse to order avocado toast. (Can you sense my millennial sarcasm there?) But no matter how cognizant you are of your spending habits, you’re still stuck...
EMERGENCY allotments for food stamps will continue in June for millions of SNAP beneficiaries. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in at least 18 states will continue to send extra money, in addition to a recipient's monthly benefits. The amount a household receives varies by size, but $95 is the...
THE deadline to qualify for stimulus payments in Colorado and New Mexico is rapidly approaching. In both states, residents may need to take action soon to receive direct payments. The federal government disbursed its last round of stimulus in March of last year. However, many households are still facing serious...
AMERICANS living in Minneapolis, Minnesota will soon be receiving $500 a month, but they had to qualify to receive the money. The direct payments come in the form of the city's newest guaranteed income pilot program, which is set to send its first payments this month. The city of Minneapolis...
Kolanovic reiterated his view that the US economy will avoid a recession this year as consumers remain in solid shape.The big upside for stocks is a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Kolanovic expects by year-end. The stock market is poised to erase all of its losses and finish the...
Comments / 2