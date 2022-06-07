ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Community invited to see SLMPD’s North Patrol Division renovations

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abayb_0g2vnY1C00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police will cut the ribbon Tuesday on upgrades at the North Patrol Division on Union Boulevard.

The renovations came from a $1.5 million donation from the St. Louis Police Foundation . The building had not been renovated in 30 years. Now it has modern furniture, new ceiling tiles, new paint, and new flooring. There’s also wi-fi for the first time.

Trending: Target cuts prices, vendor orders to clear out huge inventory

A community open house with barbecue and ice cream will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis-area men among Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Two men from the St. Louis region were arrested Saturday with 29 other men for allegedly plotting to start a riot at an Idaho gay pride event. The Coeur d’Alene police stopped a U-Haul moving truck after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen who saw the men pile into the back of the vehicle dressed alike. Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were found hiding in the rear of the U-Haul dressed in khaki pants, navy blue shirts, and beige hats.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Slmpd#The North Patrol Division#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns for the first time since 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – All eyes are on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Nineteen jets and aircraft, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, are expected to take the skies between Saturday and Sunday’s airshows. Organizers of the Spirit of St. […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

St. Louis golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

For golfer Chris Naegel it’s the thrill of a lifetime. He’s qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time in hos career. The Marquette High School graduate played on Monday in Ohio, a 36 hole qualifier and shot 9 under par. It’s a pressure packed day for golfers around the country. Over 600 golfers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy