Community invited to see SLMPD’s North Patrol Division renovations
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police will cut the ribbon Tuesday on upgrades at the North Patrol Division on Union Boulevard.
The renovations came from a $1.5 million donation from the St. Louis Police Foundation . The building had not been renovated in 30 years. Now it has modern furniture, new ceiling tiles, new paint, and new flooring. There's also wi-fi for the first time.
A community open house with barbecue and ice cream will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
