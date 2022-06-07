ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows woman thrown onto Bronx subway tracks: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero, Anthony DiLorenzo
 5 days ago

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was thrown onto the tracks in a subway station in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

The attacker pushed the 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks of the Westchester Avenue – Jackson Avenue subway station at around 4:30 p.m., video of the incident showed.

Police told PIX11 News the attack was unprovoked. The victim suffered a broken collarbone and cuts to her head and was taken to a hospital, where officials reported her to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect. No arrests have been made in connection to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

