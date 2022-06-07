ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Prep Scoreboard From 6-6-2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewell-Fonda 11, Emmetsburg 1 (WP-Kierra Jungers allowed five hits while striking out ten. Anna Bellcock had three hits and 4 RBI) Alta-Aurelia 18, Saint Mary's 0 (Jenna Nielsen hit a grand slam and drove in six...

Megan A. (Souba) Bauer, age 37, of Storm Lake

Megan A. (Souba) Bauer, age 37, of Storm Lake, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at her home in Storm Lake. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 9, 2022...
STORM LAKE, IA
Fiber Boring Project to Begin in Storm Lake

MidAmerican Energy contractors will be working in Storm Lake throughout the summer to bore in a new fiber line that's running to the community from Fort Dodge. The private fiber line is for utility company use. Work on the project is expected to begin soon. No road closings are anticipated, but the City urges citizens to use caution when driving around the MidAmerican crew members.
STORM LAKE, IA
Webster, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Pocahontas, IA
Spirit Lake, IA
Cherokee, IA
Iowa Sports
Storm Lake, IA
Opening night a success at Shelby County Speedway

Saturday night at the Shelby County Speedway, the racing season got underway as hundreds of fans came down to watch races take place. “Every person that I got feedback from, which happens to be a lot of drivers, they were all very excited about the track, they love the pit area,” said Race Director Doug Batz.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Janice A. Koenen, age 83, of Odebolt

Janice A. Koenen, age 83, of Odebolt, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Odebolt Specialty Care of Odebolt, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt, Iowa. Rev. Ken Miller will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Odebolt Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa. A Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt, Iowa.
ODEBOLT, IA
Julie Helgeson, 80, of Spencer

Graveside service will be Saturday, June 11th at 10:30am at the Fairfield Cemetery in Albert City. The Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
Storm Lake Community School District Receives Apprenticeship Pilot Program Grant

The Storm Lake Community School District is a recipient of the “Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Grant.”. The announcement was made today (Thur) by Governor Kim Reynolds. The grant will help prepare Storm Lake High School students and adults throughout the community to receive a paraeducator certificate and an associate degree. The grant will also supply paraeducators with the opportunity to earn their bachelor's degree as they work with students in the classroom.
STORM LAKE, IA
Saint Mary
Pocahontas
Star Spangled Spectacular Fundraising Update

Over 59-hundred dollars has been raised for the Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular, according to fundraising co-chair Josh Newhouse. The fundraising goal for this year's July 3rd and 4th event is 38-thousand dollars. Newhouse, and the other fundraising co-chair Matt Brostad have contacted all past major donors asking for their help again this year, and request letters have been sent to all past donors and prospects.
STORM LAKE, IA
Hawarden couple celebrates milestone 50th anniversary

HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
HAWARDEN, IA
Republican Primary Area Contested Races Results

Primary Election results are in for area Republican contested races. In State Senate District 3, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, and O'Brien counties ...Lynn Evans defeated Anthony LaBruna 65-percent to 35-percent. Evans received 3,548 votes. In State Senate District 5, which includes Clay and Palo Alto counties...Dave Rowley with...
CHEROKEE, IA
Donna Buehler, 80, of Odebolt

Funeral services for Donna Buehler, age 80, of Odebolt will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. Burial will follow in the Odebolt Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, June 13, 3022, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. The...
ODEBOLT, IA
#South Central#Newell Fonda 11#Sioux Central 4#Alta#Western Christian#Rbi
Gas Prices Jump. Again.

Sheldon, Iowa — Gasoline prices at the pump continue to climb, and continue to set new records for highest pump price ever. In Sheldon, the pump price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped by a dime since Wednesday afternoon, going from $4.59 a gallon to $4.69. The average pump price state-wide is $4.70 as of Thursday morning, according to Triple-A, which is a new record high price for Iowa gasoline. That’s up from $4.38 statewide one week ago and up from $2.87 one year ago. The most expensive gas in the state is being sold in Allamakee County, in far northeast Iowa, where motorists are paying $4.89 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state is in far southeast Iowa’s Henry County, where the average pump price is $4.47.
SHELDON, IA
Softball
Sports
Storm Lake Docks Questions and Answers

Docks get plenty of attention in a lakefront community like Storm Lake. Often, there are questions about use and permits. Some helpful information is shared below:. A. Yes. In addition to the area around King’s Pointe Resort, the City of Storm Lake provides and maintains docks for public use along the park land on the north shoreline of the lake. There are approximately 14 locations of docks accessible to the public. The newest dock complex is located directly south of the Awaysis Beach lighthouse.
STORM LAKE, IA
Kassi Ashton calls into KSUX

I would like to take a quick moment to introduce you to a country star on the rise! Kassi Ashton hales from Missouri and she first graced our music radar back in 2018 when she starred on Keith Urban’s “Drop Top”. That song became a KSUX favorite and we have been more than happy to follow her career since that time.
Storm Lake City Council Miscellaneous

The Storm Lake City Council on Monday approved the second reading of an ordinance for a proposed text amendment to the Storm Lake zoning ordinance regarding dog kennels. Brent Mangold has requested that kennels be allowed in Storm Lake's general industrial zoning district, as he wants to install kennels at 2004 Expansion Boulevard.
STORM LAKE, IA

