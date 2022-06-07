Prep Scoreboard From 6-6-2022

Janice A. Koenen, age 83, of Odebolt, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Odebolt Specialty Care of Odebolt, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt, Iowa. Rev. Ken Miller will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Odebolt Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa. A Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt, Iowa.
